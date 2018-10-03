UNESCO official: We are preparing for World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue to be held in Baku

Paris. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ "We are preparing for the next World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue to be held next May in Baku," chief of UNESCO Intercultural Dialogue Section Belinda Preiss said, French Bureau of Report News Agency informs.

She said that UNESCO's e-platform for intercultural dialogue initiated and established by Azerbaijan is successfully operating today: "The platform proposed by Azerbaijan is the most widely used platform of UNESCO. This platform serves as a bridge which brings together successful experiences from all over the world.

"Today, we are exploring ways for further development of intercultural dialogue with UNESCO member-states. Our main goal is to find ways for further development of intercultural dialogue. We are preparing for the next World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue to be held in Baku in May, next year. The forum will include innovations on organizational issues as well. We have been mobilized together with all UNESCO members to promote this globally important issue initiated by Azerbaijan."

Notably, the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue is organized within the framework of the "Baku Process" initiated by the President Ilham Aliyev in 2008. The Forum is an initiative supported by UN Alliance of Civilizations, UNESCO, the Council of Europe, the Council of Europe's North-South Center and ISESCO.