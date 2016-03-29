UNESCO establishes fund for restoration of Palmyra

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ UNESCO established a fund for the restoration of Palmyra freed from militants.Report informs citing the TASS, Ambassador, Permanent Delegate of the Russian Federation to UNESCO Eleonora Mitrofanovasaid.

"Emergency fund on Syria established in UNESCO, and there are voluntary contributions from member states. Restoration of (Palmyra), most likely will be done by extra-budgetary funds for UNESCO." - said Mitrofanova.

To date, the fund has about 2.7 million EUR, of which 2.5 million - money of the European Union, and 170 thousand - Flanders, she specified.

According to her, in just four years of combat operations on the territory of Syria 300 archaeological sites out of 10 000 have been destroyed.