UNESCO Committee doesn't recognize 'Kocheri' as Armenian folklore dance

"Traditional group dance Kochari" presented by Armenia disapproved by UNESCO

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ Presented to the UNESCO representative list of intangible cultural heritage by Armenia, the nominated “Kocheri, traditional group dance” has been disapproved by the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture and Tourism reported.

Report informs. according to information, the Namibian capital city of Windhoek is currently hosting the 10th session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

“The review of nominations put forth by countries for their inclusion in the representative list of intangible cultural heritage began on December 1. Prior to that, UNESCO’s evaluation body had reviewed the nominated files and given an assessment of each file presented by countries. “Kocheri, traditional group dance” presented by Armenia received a negative assessment based on the five criteria. In spite of the Armenian delegation’s efforts, the committee upheld the evaluation body’s decision and decided to return the nominated file to the Armenian side,” said the ministry.

The delegation representing Azerbaijan at the committee said at the meetings with the representatives of member countries that Armenia’s nationalizing of “Kocheri, traditional group dance” is inadmissible, noting that the assessment body’s decision in this regard and the committee’s similar decision will in future force Armenia to comply with the Convention’s requirements.