UN Headquarters hosts a presentation of upcoming Baku 7th Global Forum

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ The General Headquarters of the United Nations in New York hosted a meeting of the coordinators of the Alliance of Civilizations of the United Nations on the topic "Creating a faith relationship in preventing violent extremism."

Report was told in the Information and Public Relations Department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the meeting was attended by official representatives of the United Nations and the countries of the Friendship Group of the Alliance of Civilizations.

The event discussed the program of the upcoming 25-27 April 2016 in Baku, the 7th Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations, as well the design of the official page on the Internet and organizational issues.

Speaking at a meeting of the supreme representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations, Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser, mentioned the importance of strengthening by the member countries of the UN preventive steps towards extremism and strengthen dialogue and peace between different cultures and religions. He thanked Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev for the support of the UN Alliance of Civilizations and expressed confidence that, organization of the 7th Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations in Baku will be at the highest level.

In his speech, Head of the Department of International Cooperation of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan, Secretary of the Organizing Committee of the 7th Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations Vasif Eyvazzade informed the participants about the level of preparation for the Forum and the role of Azerbaijan in modern cross-cultural processes.

The event provided a video message from the Minister of Culture and Tourism, the Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the 7th Global Forum Abulfas Garayev and demonstrated a film about Azerbaijan.

The meeting also discussed the value of declaration the year 2016 as a "Year of multiculturalism in Azerbaijan" by the order of President Ilham Aliyev and stressed that this step will further increase the importance of the 7th Global Forum.