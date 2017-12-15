Ukraine to host song contest dedicated to Azerbaijan's Muslum Magomayev

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Ukraine will host international song contest dedicated to legendary singer Muslum Magomayev next year.

Report informs citing Ukrainian media, Chairman of the Azerbaijan-Ukraine Union Elmar Mammadov said.

According to him, jury will include well-known cultural and public figures from both countries. Ukrainian People's Artist Gurban Abbasov is expected to be elected chairman of the jury.

Winner of the first place will be awarded gold medal and a one-week package tour to Azerbaijan.