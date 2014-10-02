 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Turkic Academy to be created in Astana

    The senate of Kazakhstan ratified the relevant agreement

    Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Senate of Kazakh parliament adopted the bill "About Ratification of the Agreement on Creation of Turkic Academy" today during plenary session. Report informs citing the Kazakhstan mass media, the Turkic academy will study cultures and history of the Turkic people.

    According to the Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Aslan Sarinzhipov, the main objectives and purposes of Academy are coordination and assistance to researches in the field of Turkology and teaching general Turkic history and ethnography.

    He noted that the decision on creation of this organization had been made by Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey in 2012 in Bishkek. The countries agreed about the recognition of this academy by the international organization and agreed about its location in Astana. The establishment and work order of this academy were defined and confirmed.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi