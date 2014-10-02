​Turkic Academy to be created in Astana

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Senate of Kazakh parliament adopted the bill "About Ratification of the Agreement on Creation of Turkic Academy" today during plenary session. Report informs citing the Kazakhstan mass media, the Turkic academy will study cultures and history of the Turkic people.

According to the Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Aslan Sarinzhipov, the main objectives and purposes of Academy are coordination and assistance to researches in the field of Turkology and teaching general Turkic history and ethnography.

He noted that the decision on creation of this organization had been made by Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey in 2012 in Bishkek. The countries agreed about the recognition of this academy by the international organization and agreed about its location in Astana. The establishment and work order of this academy were defined and confirmed.