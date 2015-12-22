Translation Center under Cabinet of Ministers prepares encyclopedia for children

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Translation Center under Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan prepares encyclopedia entitled 'One answer to every question'.

Report was told in the center, information necessary for secondary school students as well as for teenagers to be collected in the encyclopedia, which will consist of about ten volumes.

Different foreign sources were used for preparation of encyclopedia. Publication of information on Azerbaijan is considered in another volume.

First volume of encyclopedia will be presented in early 2016.