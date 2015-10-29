Toronto hosts world premiere of The Oyan! Project

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ Agha Khan Museum has presented the world premiere of The Oyan! Project in Toronto, an unprecedented, multi-layered evening of integrated dance and mutated music stemming from the ancient mystic traditions of Western and Central Asia. Choreographed and performed by Toronto’s celebrated Sashar Zarif, the project is in collaboration with internationally acclaimed composer, Peoples' Artist of Azerbaijan Franghiz Alizade.

Based on her unique mutant contemporary and traditional composition, also called Oyan!, this dance creation investigates and unlocks the dual spirit of light and awakening. This was done through an exploration of the traditional elements of the composition, performed by two young Azerbaijani artists, Elnur Mikayilev (Kamancha/fiddle player) and Miralam Miralamov (Mugham singer).

The Oyan! Project is the second of a planned trilogy to introduce the art of Mugham to Canadian audiences through Sashar Zarif ’s Dance of Mugham Series.