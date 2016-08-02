Today Azerbaijan marks Day of National Cinema

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ Today, is the day of establishment of Azerbaijani cinema.

Report informs, first short, silent film of Azerbaijani cinematography ('You are caught') was demonstrated in Baku on August 2, 1898.

The first movies composed of chronicles ("Oil fountain fire in Bibi Heybat", "Balakhani oil fountain", "People walk in Garden City", "The Caucasian dance", etc.) and one feature plot ('You are caught') by photographer and writer Alexander Mishon.

In 1915, joint stock companies, launched in Caucasus by Pirone brothers (trading houses), had established rental offices in Baku, Tbilisi, Yerevan cities. Mentioned company had shot first Azerbaijani feature film "Oil and country of millions" based on the same name novel of writer Ibrahim bey Musabayov. Boris Svetlov was invited from Petersburg. Nature scenes were shot in Baku and surrounding villages, pavilions in Tbilisi. Lutfeli bey role was played by Huseyn Arablinski. In 1916, first Azerbaijani comedy film “Arshin mal alan” was produced in Baku based on the same name operetta of U. Hajibeyov. In 1919, 'Triumph' full-length movie was demonstrated to mark the anniversary of Azerbaijan's independence.

By the order of national leader Heydar Aliyev 'On establishment of the day of Azerbaijani cinema' dated December 18, 2000, August 2 was declared as a day of Azerbaijani cinema.

Report was told at the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, as every year, festive event will be held at Nizami Cinema Center today at 18:00 pm local time.

In the event, to be attended by culture and art workers, film community, Ayaz Salayev's 'Karabakh's long chronicle' project and 'In the 40th parallel' anthology made by the order of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism at 'Azərbaycanfilm' studio, will be presented. The anthology includes 'Qara bağ' (producer Amil Mamiyev), 'Onun atası' (Zamin Mammadov), 'Postskriptum' (Emin Mirabdullayev), 'Hədiyyə' (Emin Afandiyev) short films.

A group of cinema veterans will be awarded during event.