 Top
    Close photo mode

    Three Iranian cities will held Azerbaijani Culture Days

    Abulfas Garayev met with Iranian Minister of Communications and Information Technology

    Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 27, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev has met with Mahmoud Vaezi, Iranian Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Co-chairman of Azerbaijan-Iran State Commission on economic, trade and humanitarian cooperation.

    Report informs citing the Information and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, A. Garayev stated development of relations between Azerbaijan and Iran in all fields.

    According to him,  Tehran, Isfahan and Ardabil will host Azerbaijani Culture Days in 2017.

    The minister invited the Iranian delegation to actively participate in the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue to be held in Azerbaijan in May 2017. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi