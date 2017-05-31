Serbian media publishes article on kerchief of Azerbaijan - kyalagai

© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ Popular Serbian site Zvezda.Rs published an article about the traditional Azerbaijani kerchief - kyalagai.

Report informs referring to the website, article by the board member of the Serbia-Azerbaijan Friendship Society, Nargiz Mammadova says that for many centuries the kyalagais acquired symbolic value, thanks to the symbolism and patterns decorating this work of folk art.

Noting that the kyalagai was included in the UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage in 2014, the author adds that this kerchief is unique in its kind, because it is made only in Azerbaijan.

"The kyalagai patterns have a definite system, and those who produce it must observe it. The patterns on the kyalagai describe the structure of the universe and the world. The line on the edge of the kerchief symbolizes a mountain protecting people. The line in the middle describes another world, and, as can be seen from patterns, it is much more colorful and more complex than ours," article says.

N. Mammadova notes that this national attribute is available in every family of Azerbaijan, and also is in demand among foreign tourists coming to Azerbaijan.