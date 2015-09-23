Tbilisi hosts presentation of EU program for Eastern Partnership in field of culture

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Conference, marked the start of the top programs in the framework of the EU initiative "Eastern Partnership", providing for cooperation and support for the development in the field of culture, was held in Tbilisi. Report informs referring to the Georgian media, an international conference was held at the Ministry of Culture and Monument Protection of Georgia. It presented three major programs for the countries of "Eastern Partnership".

The program "Culture and creativity" dedicated to the development of the sphere of culture in the countries of the "Eastern Partnership".The presentation was held with the participation of representatives of six countries participating in the program - Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Ukraine and Moldova.The program covers the period from 2015 to 2018.

COMUS program aims to develop historic cities and connecting civil society to new strategies for their improvement. Mayors of the countries of "Eastern Partnership" attended a conference in Tbilisi.

The third program of the EU - "Creative Europe", aims to support development of European cinema and creative sectors of culture, in particular in such areas as executive and visual arts, music, film, television, video game industry.The program also aims to preserve diversity of cultural and linguistic values.