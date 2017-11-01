 Top
    Sheki joins the UNESCO Creative Cities Network

    City was admitted to category of crafts and folk art

    Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ 64 cities from 44 countries have been designated as UNESCO Creative Cities by Director-General, Irina Bokova. 

    Report informs, the list also includes Sheki city of Azerbaijan. 

    Sheki and Egypt's Cairo admitted to the category of crafts and folk art. The new 64 UNESCO Creative Cities also includes Alba (Italy) – Gastronomy, Almaty (Kazakhstan) – Music, Brasilia (Brazil) – Design, Bristol (United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland) – Film, Bucheon (Republic of Korea) – Literature, Dubai (United Arab Emirates) – Design, Toronto (Canada) – Media Arts.

    It was noted that they join a Network at the frontline of UNESCO’s efforts to foster innovation and creativity as key drivers for a more sustainable and inclusive urban development. This network attracts growing interest from local authorities. It now counts a total of 180 cities in 72 countries. 

