Seoul hosts an exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Seoul has hosted an exhibition with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy to South Korea, entitled "Azerbaijan Realities: From Past to Present", Report informs citing the South Korean media.

The event was attended by Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the country Ramzi Teymurov, President of the Korea-Azerbaijan Inter-parliamentary Friendship Group as well as a number of deputies of the Parliament of South Korea.

The exhibition was held in the National Assembly of South Korea.