    Sector Chief: 'Films without Azerbaijani subtitles can't be displayed at movie theatres'

    'Films brought to Azerbaijan banned'

    Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'Certain bans have been applied in regard with the films brought to Azerbaijan.'

    Report informs, Sector Chief of Cinematography Department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism Yusif Sheykhov  told reporters.

    He said in accordance with the bans, age categories of the films brought to Azerbaijan will be determined: 'For example, films, which promote violence and pornography have been prohibited'.

    According to the Sector chief, about 12 thousand films, brought to Azerbaijan from abroad, have been recorded: 'After this films having no state register will not be allowed to be shown on cinemas.' 

