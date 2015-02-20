 Top
    Screening of the film in honor of 70th anniversary of Victory in Great Patriotic War held in UN HQs

    Film screening organized by the CIS Permanent Missions

    Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ The screening of the film in honor of the 70th anniversary of Victory in Great Patriotic War held in UN HQs. Report informs citing RIA Novosti, the show of the famous Soviet film by Leonid Bykov opened a series of celebrations activities in the UN headquarters in New York in honor of the upcoming 70th anniversary of the Victory.

    Film screening was organized by the Permanent Missions of Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

    In preparation for the celebration of the anniversary of the Victory in the UN two more films are planned to be shown, and it is scheduled to hold a concert. 

