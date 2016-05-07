Samra Rahimli performs Azerbaijani song "Sarı Gəlin" at "Eurovision-2016" press conference

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ "I was really looking forward to my second rehearsal. I am still a little ill, but I am better than during the first one."

Report informs, Azerbaijan's representative in the "Eurovision-2016", Samra Rahimli said at a press conference in Stockholm.

"We worked on lighting and choreography", she explains the changes in her second rehearsal. "After the first rehearsal that is what you do: You look at the details, try to improve the camera looks", choreographer Rojne Söderlund adds.

Samra asked the press conference audience which one of the two dresses she tried today were their favourite for the Semi-Final. Both the press and her own delegation members seemed in favour of the golden bodysuit.

How did the participation in The Voice help Samra? "It was a huge experience for me to be in The Voice Turkey and The Voice Azerbaijan. I sang a lot, and I learned a lot in these competitions."

At the end of the press conference S.Rahimli has performed Azerbaijani song "Sarı Gəlin" for foreign reporters.

Notably, Azerbaijani representative will perform under number 14 in the first semi-final on May 10.