Salaries of two theaters doubled in Azerbaijan

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ The salary of two theaters is doubled in Azerbaijan.

Report informs that Azerbaijan State Musical Theater and the Azerbaijan State Russian Drama Theater will receive the status of “academic”.

Thus, according to Article 20 of the Act “On Theater and Theater Activity” 100 % addition is defined for the salaries of employees working in academic theaters.

According to the decree "On granting 'academic' status to the Azerbaijan State Theater of Musical Drama and the State Russian Drama Theater” signed by the President, the Cabinet of Ministers is instructed to provide these two theaters with the "academic" status within fifteen days. After the relevant decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, the salaries of both theaters will be doubled.