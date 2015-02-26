Russian TV channel prepares program about Azerbaijan

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ A well-known presenter of Russian TV channel "Russia-1", Anastasia Cernobrovina prepared a program on the tourism potential of Azerbaijan

in the framework of "Odna planete" program of series on TV channel "Moya Planeta"(My planet). Report informs that the Ministry of Culture and Tourism stated it. A TV presenter shared her impressions about the visits to "Old City" State Historical-Architectural Reserve, "Burning Mountain" State Historical-Cultural and Natural Reserve and Gobustan National Historical-Artistic Reserve, Albanian temple in Kish village of Shaki region and Palace of Shaki Khans, mud volcanoes, Naphthalene therapeutic recreation center and the Caucasus mountains.