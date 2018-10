Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Representative of Georgia at the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 to be held in May in Kiev was announced.

Report informs citing the Georgian media, Tako Gachechiladze who won the national selection in Tbilisi will represent Georgia.

25 representatives competed in the final of national selection. T.Gachechiladze with the song "Keep the Faith" has won a victory with 122 points.