Program of IV Baku World Forum of Intercultural Dialogue named

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ The program of the IV World Forum of Intercultural Dialogue, which will be held in Baku on May 4-6, was announced.

Report informs, an event "Development of intercultural dialogue: new opportunities for human security, peace and sustainable development" will be held with the assistance of UNESCO, the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, the United Nations World Tourism Organization, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the Council of Europe and ISESCO.

Following an official opening of the forum on May 5, discussions will be held in the framework of the plenary session on "Promoting dialogue and universal values as tools for the prevention of violent extremism", a high-level meeting of international organizations will be held.

Participants will discuss issues of cultural interaction to counter extremism in cyberspace, promote intercultural dialogue through electronic resources, the role of parliamentarians in building cultural bridges between civilizations.

On May 6, ministerial meeting of the World Forum, high-level meeting on "Counteraction to violent extremism through women's education" will take place. Further, within the framework of the sessions, discussions will be held on the following topics: "Building the World: 70 Years of United Nations Activities", "Inclusive Dialogue in the Age of Polarization", "Heydar Aliyev and Interreligious Harmony in Azerbaijan", "The Role of Cities in Promoting Dialogue among Cultures", "Sport for intercultural dialogue and peace","Cultivation of peaceful relations through intercultural dialogue","Building inclusive societies and peaceful coexistence: Perspectives of ASEANA","Cultural routes of the Council of Europe as a network for intercultural dialogue", and etc.

The second plenary session of the forum entitled "Intercultural dialogue on food security and sustainability of society: main elements in achieving sustainable development and peace" will be held.