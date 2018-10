Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Program of Days of Italian cuisine in Baku was announced.

Report informs, the events will be held on November 21-27 in the framework of the Week of the Italian cuisine celebrated around the world.

As part of the event, known Italian and foreign chefs will present cuisine of different regions of Italy to Azerbaijan. The presentation of the dishes will be held in famous restaurants of Baku city.