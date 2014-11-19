Program of Culture Days of Turkey in Azerbaijan unveiled

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Program of Culture Days of Turkey in Azerbaijan, which will be held on November 23-27 is unveiled.

Report informs referring to the Turkish Embassy, the event will start with concert in Heydar Aliyev Palace, where the stars will perform the Azerbaijani and Turkish music.

In addition, on November 24-27, in Baku Museum Center an exhibition of samples of manual work of Turkish artists and a photo exhibition will be held.

On November 25 and 26, Turkish films will be showing at the "Nizami" cinema center. Events will end on November 27 by theatrical performance in the National Drama Theatre.