    President of Azerbaijan issues order on marking Bakhtiyar Vahabzade’s 90th jubilee

    President Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on marking jubilee of the prominent Azerbaijani poet

    Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on marking 90th jubilee of the prominent Azerbaijani poet Bakhtiyar Vahabzade.

    Taking into account proposals of the Union of Writers, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the National Academy of Sciences and Ministry of Education shall develop and realize a plan of events on the occasion of 90th anniversary of the well-known figure of Azerbaijani literature, People’s Poet, laureate of the State Prize of the USSR and the Azerbaijan Republic, member of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Professor Bakhtiyar Vahabzade.

