Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has handed "Heydar Aliyev" Order to People's Artist, sculptor Omar Eldarov.

Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.

The famous sculptor "was awarded for special services rendered to the development of the Azerbaijani culture", says order signed by the head of state on December 19.