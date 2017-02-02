President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of maestro Niyazi's monument in Baku

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ A ceremony to unveil the monument to the prominent conductor of Azerbaijan, maestro Niyazi in the park situated in the Niyazi street of Baku has been held.

Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the ceremony.

The head of state made a speech at the ceremony.

Rector of Baku Music Academy, People`s Artist Farhad Badalbayli, People's Artist Faig Sujaddinov, laureate of the international contests, conductor Ayyub Guliyev and sculptor Omar Eldarov addressed the ceremony.

The head of state laid flowers at the monument.

President Ilham Aliyev then had a conversation with the cultural and art figures who attended the event.

Then a picture was taken.