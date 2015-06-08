President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of “Azerbaijani painting in the 20th-21st centuries” exhibition - PHOTO

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ “Azerbaijani painting in the 20th-21st centuries” exhibition, another project of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, has opened in National Flag Square.

Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, his wife, president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva and daughter Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening of the exhibition.

It was said that the exhibition highlights works by first professional artists who founded easel painting, as well as iconic and partly forgotten painters.