 Top
    Close photo mode

    President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of “Azerbaijani painting in the 20th-21st centuries” exhibition - PHOTO

    The exhibition highlights works by first professional artists who founded easel painting, as well as iconic and partly forgotten painters

    Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ “Azerbaijani painting in the 20th-21st centuries” exhibition, another project of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, has opened in National Flag Square.

    Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, his wife, president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva and daughter Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening of the exhibition.

    It was said that the exhibition highlights works by first professional artists who founded easel painting, as well as iconic and partly forgotten painters.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi