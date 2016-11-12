President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of State Art Gallery in Horadiz

 Top
    Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the State Art Gallery in Horadiz, Fuzuli district.

    Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the building and viewed conditions created here.

    The two-storey building occupies a total area of 324 square metres. A photo stand has been installed here reflecting the visits of national leader Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev to Fuzuli district.

    There is an exhibition hall in the gallery.

    Twenty-five people will be employed here.

