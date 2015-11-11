Tokyo hosts presentation dedicated to Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Embassy to Tokyo hosted a presentation of the country.
Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Japan, the presentation was held for members of non-governmental organization "Minato UNESCO".
Members of the organization have received comprehensive information about the country, its politics, history and culture.
The presentation participants were able to taste traditional sweets of Azerbaijani cuisine.
Şamil ƏlibəyliNews Author
