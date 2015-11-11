 Top
    Close photo mode

    Tokyo hosts presentation dedicated to Azerbaijan

    The presentation participants were able to taste traditional sweets of Azerbaijan

    Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Embassy to Tokyo hosted a presentation of the country.

    Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Japan, the presentation was held for members of non-governmental organization "Minato UNESCO".

    Members of the organization have received comprehensive information about the country, its politics, history and culture.

    The presentation participants were able to taste traditional sweets of Azerbaijani cuisine.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi