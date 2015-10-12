Heydar Aliyev Center presents "Baku, l love you" movie project

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Presentation of the film project "Baku, I love you" will be held on 23, 24 and 25 October in Heydar Aliyev Center with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Report was told in the press service of Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Producers of the project are Yegor Mikhalkov-Konchalovsky and Nadir Mochanov.Screen work is created in the film concern "Mosfilm".Presentation on the first day, to be held in the Heydar Aliyev Center, will be attended by on stage performance group.

The project "Baku, I love you" is created on the basis of 10 novels short films ("Asia", "Meeting", "Artist", "Court", "Bahram Gur", "Caspian Atlantis", "lottery ticket" "About Love", "Aysel", "Incident").

The directors of the film are: Yegor Mikhalkov-Konchalovsky, Nadir Mochanov, Alexei Golubev, Andrey Razenkov (Russia), Alexander Fodor (UK), Andre Bada (Spain), Nargiz Bagirzade, Ilgar Safat, Samir Kerimoğlu and Yavar Rzayev (Azerbaijan).Scriptwriters are Nadir Mochanov, Yaver Rzayev, Ilgar Safat, Samir Kerimoğlu, Nargiz Bagirzade and Alexander Novototsky.

The preparation process was launched in November 2011. Along with Azerbaijani actors Rasim Balayev, Mabud Maharramov, Lalazar Mustafayeva, Shamil Suleymanli, Bahram Baghirzade, Ayshad Mammadov, Sanuber Isgandarli, famous actors invited from Turkey, Russia, Belarus, Lithuania, Uzbekistan are starring in the films.

Tickets for "Baku, I Love You" film to be demonstrated at the Heydar Aliyev Center can be purchased at the Center's box office.