Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ Presentation of mini book about Uzbekistan will be held in Baku, "Report" was informed at the embassy of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan.

The book will contain fact about Uzbekistan its policy and legislature.

The presentation will be held on 29-th August and will be dedicated to Independence Day of Uzbekistan, celebrated on the 1-st of September.

Mini book will be presented to the unique Museum of miniature book in Baku.