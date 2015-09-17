Postage stamps dedicated to Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli and singer Rashid Behbudov issued in the U.S.

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ Commemorative stamps dedicated to the 130th birthday anniversary of Azerbaijan’s renowned composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli, and 100th birthday anniversary of the prominent Azerbaijani singer Rashid Behbudov have been issued in the United States, Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in Los Angeles.

The issuance of the postage stamps has been made possible with support of Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in Los Angeles.

The USPS-approved postage stamps, which are usable and valid on the territory of the entire U.S., contain the following texts: “Uzeyir Hajibeyli (1885-1948): Founder of Azerbaijani Classical Music, 130 Years” and “Rashid Behbudov (1915-1989): Legendary Azerbaijani Singer, 100 Years”. The commemorative stamp dedicated to Uzeyir Hajibeyli also reflects some musical notes from the genius composer’s famous “Koroghlu” opera.

It should be noted that this is part of a series of events undertaken by Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in Los Angeles to honor the tremendous legacy left by Uzeyir Hajibeyli and Rashid Behdbudov. Thus, on September 19, 2015 the world-famous musical comedy film “Cloth Peddler” (Arshin Mal Alan) from 1945, based on Hajibeyli’s operetta and featuring Behbudov, will premiere in Hollywood.

Moreover, Santa Monica, which is one of the most distinguished cities of California, has proclaimed September 18, 2015 to be celebrated as the “Uzeyir Hajibeyli Memorial Day” in the city.