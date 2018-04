Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Polish singer, cymbalist Anija Brody will visit Azerbaijan. Report informs referring to the Polish Embassy in Azerbaijan, A. Brody will perform at the “Silk Road” festival, which will be held on June 28 in Sheki.

Anija Brodi is also a composer and songwriter, a producer. She works in the genre of folk songs, and plays on a folk musical instrument of cymbals.