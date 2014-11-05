Polish classical music concert to be held in Baku

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Polish Embassy in Azerbaijan and Piano Classic Art Society will hold a concert of classical music in Baku on November 12.

Report was told by Polish Embassy, in the framework of Polish Music Days, the concert is dedicated to the Independence Day of the Republic of Poland on 11 November.

The concert will be held in the Song Theater named after Rashid Behbudov.

The world-famous Polish composer Frederic Chopin's, Ignacy Jan Paderewski's and Jan Beletski's musical works will be performed by the pianist Marian Sobula in the concert.

Entry is free.