Poland to celebrate 90th anniversary of Mstislav Rostropovich

Warsaw. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ambassador to Poland Hasan Hasanov has visited Tereshin gmina, where Rostropovich dynasty resided.

Eastern Europe bureau of Report News Agency informs citing the Azerbaijani Embassy to Poland, during the visit, H.Hasanov has met with Head of the gmina, Marek Olekhovski.

The ambassador gave information to M.Olekhovski on the order by President Ilham Aliyev, dated February 10, 2017, to mark 90th anniversary of Mstislav Rostropovich. The diplomat also stressed this attention by the head of state as an indicator of exceptional personality of Rostropovich.

Speaking about life and creativity of M.Rostropovich, invaluable contribution and exceptional services to the development of Azerbaijani music, the ambassador stressed the importance of holding joint jubilee events in Tereshin, Poland, hometown of Rostropovich dynasty.