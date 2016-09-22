Poland hosts Fourth International Congress of Turkology

Warsaw. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Fourth International Congress of Turkology has started in Poland with the organization of University of Warsaw.

Azerbaijani Embassy to Poland told to Eastern Europe bureau of Report, the event dedicated to the Turkish language and history, culture of Turkic peoples, also, research of the areas, populated by them currently and in past.

Dean of the Faculty of Oriental Studies of the University of Warsaw, Professor Piotr Taracha, Head of the Department for Turkology and Other Peoples, Dr. Agata Bareja-Starzyńska, Charge d'Affaires of Turkish Embassy to Poland Istem Circiroğlu, as well as Azerbaijani Ambassador to the country Hasan Hasanov have made speeches at the event.

Researchers from Turkey, Lithuania, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Albania and other countries will address the congress's panel sessions on history, culture, art, literature, social problems of Turkic peoples and on other issues.

Notably, the congress will end tomorrow.