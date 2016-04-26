Photographer of Report News Agency among winners of UNAOC Global Forum photo contest

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ Winners of an international photo contest, jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sport and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan, in the framework of the 7th Global Forum of United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, have been announced. Called “Intercultural Dialogue from the Point of View of Youth”, the contest aimed to improve the values of cultural difference, tolerance and mutual understanding, as well as to promote intercultural and interreligious dialogue through the medium of photography.

Report informs, addressing the award ceremony, Azerbaijani Mınister of Youth and Sport Azad Rahimov said around 900 young people from 97 countries submitted their photos for the contest.

A Spanish photographer won the contest, with an Egyptian photographer being second. Azerbaijani and Pakistani photographers shared the third place.

Prize for the third place was given to the photographer of Report News Agency Orkhan Azim.