    Photo exhibition Baku Harmony between Ancient and Modern opens in Varna

    Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ The photo exhibitions 'Baku-Harmony between Ancient and Modern' and 'Legacy of Ancient Caucasian Albania: Tradition of Multiculturalism in Azerbaijan' have opened in Bulgarian Varna, Report informs citing Bulgarian media.

    The event is dated to the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and was arranged by the Azerbaijani Embassy to Bulgaria and Varna municipality.

    The author of the exhibition is the talented Bulgarian artist and photographer, Tatyana Uzunova.

    The exhibition is to last until September 24. 

