People's Artists of Azerbaijan sent a letter to President Ilham Aliyev

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ The People's artists - Gulyaz and Gulyanag Memmedova's have sent a letter of gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev. Report informs, they expressed thanks to the President in association with People's Artist award.

Thank you and we express our deep gratitude for the high appreciation of our art performance.

We wish you a good health, long life and inexhaustible power in the prosperity of the culture, the letter says.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan Ramiz Azizbeyli sent a letter to the President of Azerbaijan on the occasion of being awarded with the Private Scholarship of President.

"I share my joy regarding your order, which brought happiness to my family and i am very grateful to You", writes in R. Azizbeyli's letter.