    People’s artist of Azerbaijan Fuad Poladov died

    Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Fuad Poladov, a prominent theater and film actor of Azerbaijan, one of the foremost artists of the lyric-psychological actor school, master performer of philosophical-dramatic and tragic roles, died.

    Report was informed by his family.

    People's artist died at the age of 69 after a long illness.

    Farewell ceremony will be held at his home, at Babek Avenue 10, today. Fuad Poladov will be buried in the “Qurd Qapisi ” Cemetery in Yasamal District.

