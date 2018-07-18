Park named after Muslim Magomayev opens in Kiev

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ The opening of the memorial park, which will be named after prominent Azerbaijan singer and composer, people's artist Muslum Magomayev will be held today in the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

Report informs, the opening of the park is dedicated to the 75th jubilee of the Azerbaijani baritone.

Azerbaijani Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev and Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Ukraine Azer Khudiyev are expected to attend the opening ceremony.

Also there will be a memorial evening of M.Magomayev at the P. Tchaikovsky National Music Academy in Kiev.