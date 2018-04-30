Paris hosts "Revival of Identity and Cultural Heritage: Turkic Language from Past to Future" forum

© Report

Paris. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ The international forum "Revival of Identity and Cultural Heritage: the Turkish Language from Past to Future" has today started in Paris, France.

The Western bureau of Report News Agency informs, the event is jointly organized by the International Turkish Academy (TWESCO) and UNESCO.

Azerbaijan is represented by the head of the Permanent Representation of Azerbaijan to UNESCO, Ambassador Anar Karimov, President of the International Turkish Culture and Heritage Foundation, Gunay Efendiyeva and expert of the International Turkish Academy,Fuzuli Majidli.

The lecture entitled "Literary activities during the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic will be delivered in the event, which takes place at UNESCO headquarters.

It will be attended the lectures dedicated to 125th anniversary of V. Tomsen's reading of ancient Turkic writings and 100th anniversary of V. Radloff's death, 90th anniversary of Chingiz Aitmatov and other themes.