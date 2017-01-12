Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ Over 65 000 tourists visited Gobustan State Historical-Artistic Reserve last year.

Report informs citing the Information and Public Relations Department of the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

The ministry said that increase in number of tourists is due to several important factors: "A new museum was launched in the area of the reserve, necessary works carried out for visit of local and foreign tourists. Due to these measures, 65 816 people visited the reserve in 2016, which locates at a distance of 56 km from Baku. This figure is more by 56% compared to 2015".

According to the information, foreign nationals dominated among visitors. 8155 of tourists were from Russia, 6811 from Arab countries, 1582 from China, 1464 from Germany, 1320 from Iran, 1215 from Japan, 1040 from USA, 974 from Turkey, 864 from Italy, 852 from England, 620 from France.