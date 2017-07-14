Organized by Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Days of Azerbaijani Culture open in Cannes

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ Days of Azerbaijani Culture have kicked off in Cannes, France, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Report was informed in the press service of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

The opening ceremony of "Toghrul Narimanbeyov: the melody of colors" exhibition was held as part of the Culture Days at the Gare Maritime exhibition pavillion.

Addressing the event, Assistant to the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov hailed the importance of such projects organized by the Foundation in different countries in terms of promoting Azerbaijan's history and culture and delivering Azerbaijani realities to the world.

Highlighting the creative activity of Toghrul Narimanbeyov, who played a crucial role in the fine arts of Azerbaijan, Anar Alakbarov thanked those who contributed to this project, including Cannes Mayor's office.

Deputy mayor of Frank Chikli noted that organizing the Azerbaijani Culture Days in the city has become a tradition. He noted that Azerbaijan and the city of Cannes attach great importance to culture. Chikli said that the works demonstrated at the exhibition will introduce Azerbaijan`s folklore and culture to Cannes' residents and tourists. "Such kind of cultural events contribute to strengthening relations between the two countries."

The exhibition, which features more than 30 works of Toghrul Narimanbeyov, will be open to public until August 1.

The Days of Culture featured a concert program of Azerbaijani musicians.

Speaking prior to the concert, Anar Alakbarov extended Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva`s best wishes to the event participants.

The Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation congratulated the people of France on the Bastille Day, and wished them peace and tranquility.

President of the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France Jean-Francois Mancel hailed the excellent organization of international events in Azerbaijan.

Deputy Mayor of Cannes Frank Chikli handed a portrait of Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, drawn by French artist Olivier Domin, to Anar Alakbarov.

The event then featured fireworks made as part of the traditional Festival d'Art Pyrotechnigue in Cannes.