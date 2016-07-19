 Top
    One-fifth of Ukraine population supports holding of Eurovision contest abroad

    35% of respondents believe that Eurovision-2017 definitely must be held in Ukraine

    Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ One-fifth of the population of Ukraine was in favor of holding Eurovision-2017 music contest outside the country.

    Report informs citing the TSN, it follows from the June TNS Online Track online survey.

    According to 35% of the respondents, "Eurovision" definitely must be held in Ukraine. Another 29% of respondents believe that competition should be held in Ukraine if there are appropriate conditions for this.

    11% of participants of survey believe that, Eurovision should be moved to the country which took the second place ie in Australia. 9% offered to hold a competition in another European country.

    As for the Ukrainian cities - candidates to host "Eurovision", the leader of the survey has become Kiev. It scored 42% of the vote. Lviv is in second place (27%), third - Odessa (10%) and followed by the Dnieper, Kharkov and Vinnitsa.

