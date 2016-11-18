'Icheri sheher' displayed at International Film Festival in Estonia

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Icheri sheher" (Old City) feature film was displayed at the XX Tallinn Black Nights International Film Festival.

Report informs citing the Information and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, next show of the film will be held on November 21. "Icheri sheher" takes part in "Forum" program of the festival.

According to the report, "Icheri sheher" was invited to the Indian XXI International Film Festival of Kerala and 47th International Film Festival of India (IFFI),Goa 2016. Also, the film is demonstrated at the Cairo International Film Festival, script writer and director Ilgar Safat attends the event.

Notably, the film was made by "Azerbayjanfilm" studio named after Jafar Jabbarli by order of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Idea author of "Icheri sheher" psychological drama film is Tahmina Rafaella, script writers Tahmina Rafaella and Ilgar Safat, director Ilgar Safat, camera director Luca Coassin, artistic director Butunay Hagverdiyev, executive producer Ulvi Gasimov, producer Mushfig Hatamov.

Leading parts were performed by Tahmina Rafaella, Firdovsi Atakishiyev, Mehriban Zaki, Anar Khalilov, Elmira Shabanova and others.