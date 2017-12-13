Official: Foreigners should get permit of Copyright Agency to use our folklore samples

© Report/ Elshan Baba

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Legal and physical persons of foreign countries must obtain permission from the Copyright Agency to use Azerbaijani folklore samples".

Report informs, Chairman of the Copyright Agency Kamran Imanov said at an international conference titled "Instilling Respect for Copyright and Combating Piracy and Counterfeiting in Digital Media".

"The country has adopted a law without analogy in 2003 on legal protection of our folklore samples. Taking into account that plagiarism of Azerbaijan folklore samples mainly occur outside the country, it was decided on the implementation of the mentioned law that legal and physical persons of foreign countries must obtain permission from the Copyright Agency for their use", Imanov said.

"Azerbaijan supports the soonest adoption of the Convention on the Protection of Folklore Samples by the World Intellectual Property Organization and representatives of the Agency are active participants in solving this issue", he said.