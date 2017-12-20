"Of Mice and Men" performance staged by the ASA Theater

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ The U.S. Embassy in Baku has sponsored the ASA Theater performance of “Of Mice and Men” staged on December 19 at the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater. The ASA Theater Company consists of 20 talented actors, musicians, costume art and lighting specialists, the majority of whom are people living with disabilities, Report informs.

In his recent message on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, U.S. Secretary of State Tillerson stated: “…we affirm our commitment to advance empowerment, dignity, and equal rights for persons with disabilities. We reiterate that all people, in every country, deserve full and equal access to all spheres of society.”

These men and women are living proof that talent and ability recognize no physical or mental constraints. Their performances are a great example of persons with disabilities working with those without to overcome challenges together and produce marvelous art, and a demonstration that, with a little effort and accommodation, persons with disabilities can work in every sector of society, and we all benefit from their full participation. The beauty of demonstrating this in a theater production is that everyone in the audience can see a vibrant example of this fact – one that will stay with them for a lifetime.

The performance is based on the novel of the same name written by American writer John Steinbeck eight decades ago, but its depiction of the human condition is as true today as it was then, and reminds us all of the importance of friendship, compassion, and acceptance.