Baku. 23 December.REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Culture and Tourism conducted classification of hotels to check and determine conformity of services by hotels and hotel-type facilities with relevant requirements and standards.

Report was told in Public Relations Department of the ministry.

To increase transparency and using new technologies, in accordance with special program made under order of Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Azerbaijan, hotels are inspected and star ratings determined.

In 2015, 57 hotels and hotel-type facilities were classified and given relevant star ratings. At present, number of hotels with star rating is 100 in Azerbaijan. 68 of them operates in Baku, 32 in other regions of the Republic. 25 of classified hotels correspond to five stars category, 53 to four, 20 to three and 2 to two stars category.