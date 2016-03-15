 Top
    Nowruz Holiday celebrated in Washington

    The event was held on the initiative of TURKSOY

    Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani and Kazakh children performed at an event in Washington on the occasion of Novruz holiday.

    Report informs referring to Kazakh media, the event was held on the initiative of TURKSOY in downtown Washington. It was attended by representatives of the White House, State Department, US Congress, representatives of the diplomatic corps, as well as business and social circles of the USA.

    At the event, the guests were informed about the history and traditions of the holiday.

